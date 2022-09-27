See All Gastroenterologists in Martinsburg, WV
Dr. David Fishkin, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Fishkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Fishkin works at United Hlthcr Phys Endocrinolgy in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Gastroenterology Associates
    880 N Tennessee Ave Ste 110, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 596-6893
  2. 2
    Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory
    2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 263-8200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Wvu Medicine Gastroenterology - Martinsburg
    2010 Doctor Oates Dr Ste 102, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 596-6893

  • Berkeley Medical Center
  • Jefferson Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 27, 2022
    If you are reading this, you are either deciding, or investigating. Either way, Dr. Fishkin is an excellent choice, he answers all questions and concerns with a very straight forward, clear and no BS response. His follow up is amazing, his staff is on point...I could go on and on. In a nutshell, this is a guy you want on your team!
    Ken — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. David Fishkin, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639297781
    Education & Certifications

    • U Pittsburgh-Presby U Hosp
    • UMDNJ-RW Johnson U Hosp
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
