Dr. Fishkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Fishkin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Fishkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Fishkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Gastroenterology Associates880 N Tennessee Ave Ste 110, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-6893
-
2
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 263-8200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Wvu Medicine Gastroenterology - Martinsburg2010 Doctor Oates Dr Ste 102, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-6893
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishkin?
If you are reading this, you are either deciding, or investigating. Either way, Dr. Fishkin is an excellent choice, he answers all questions and concerns with a very straight forward, clear and no BS response. His follow up is amazing, his staff is on point...I could go on and on. In a nutshell, this is a guy you want on your team!
About Dr. David Fishkin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639297781
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh-Presby U Hosp
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson U Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishkin works at
Dr. Fishkin has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.