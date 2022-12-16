Overview

Dr. David Fisher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elgin, SC. They completed their residency with Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital



Dr. Fisher works at MDVIP - Elgin, South Carolina in Elgin, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.