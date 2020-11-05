Overview

Dr. David Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Fisher works at Southtown Orthopedic Group in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.