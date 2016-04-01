Overview

Dr. David Fischman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Fischman works at Jefferson Division of Rheumatology in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

