Overview

Dr. David Fischer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Pasco, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.