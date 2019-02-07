Dr. David Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Fischer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
-
1
Uc Health Surgical Oncology At Mt. Auburn Oh2123 Auburn Ave Ste 308, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2062
-
2
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-1300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Chrst Hosp Medcl Ctr Liberty Township6939 Cox Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 585-2062
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
Simply the best experience. He saved my life.
About Dr. David Fischer, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1598733438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.