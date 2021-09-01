See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Fischer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Fischer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Fischer works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    MidAtlantic Retina Associates
    840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?

Sep 01, 2021
Dr. Fisher is a wonderful physician. He is professional, knowledgeable and at the same time personable, caring and compassionate.
— Sep 01, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Fischer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Fischer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fischer to family and friends

Dr. Fischer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fischer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Fischer, MD.

About Dr. David Fischer, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Korean and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033102298
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ucsf Med Ctr|Wills Eye Hosp
Fellowship
Residency
  • Duke Eye Ctr|Moorfields Eye Hosp
Residency
Internship
  • Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
Internship
Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fischer works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fischer’s profile.

Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Fischer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.