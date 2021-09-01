Dr. David Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fisher is a wonderful physician. He is professional, knowledgeable and at the same time personable, caring and compassionate.
About Dr. David Fischer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French, Korean and Spanish
- 1033102298
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Med Ctr|Wills Eye Hosp
- Duke Eye Ctr|Moorfields Eye Hosp
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fischer speaks French, Korean and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
