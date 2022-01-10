See All Ophthalmologists in Denver, CO
Dr. David Fintak, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Fintak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.

Dr. Fintak works at KAISER PERMANENTE in Denver, CO.

Locations

    2045 Franklin St.
    2045 N Franklin St Fl 11, Denver, CO 80205
(303) 338-4545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2022
    My retina began to detach in mid-December while I was out of the country. When I returned on the 23rd and called Kaiser, they scheduled an immediate appointment at my local clinic, which then arranged an immediate consultation with Dr. Fintak! Dr. Fintak was kind, reassuring, and competent; he scheduled my surgery for the following Monday, when he lasered the holes in my retina and inserted a gas bubble. The recovery was no fun--lying on my side 23 hours a day for 10 days--but Dr. Fintak was clear that it was essential to my healing. After the surgery and post-op visits, I felt confident that I had received stellar care from a skilled surgeon and a really nice guy! Thank you to Dr. Fintak and all the staff at Kaiser! I have been a Kaiser member for almost 50 years and have had consistently excellent care.
    Pamela Tumler — Jan 10, 2022
    About Dr. David Fintak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336275296
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
