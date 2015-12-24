Overview

Dr. David Finlay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Finlay works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.