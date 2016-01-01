Dr. David Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Finkelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Finkelstein, MD is a dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. Dr. Finkelstein completed a residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He currently practices at Alta Dermatology and Skin Care. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Finkelstein is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Alta Dermatology and Skin Care Center701 Cooper Rd Ste 13, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 344-2849
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. David Finkelstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- Male
- 1518034628
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Lankenan Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Finkelstein?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finkelstein speaks Hebrew and Russian.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.