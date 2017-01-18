Dr. David Finke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Finke, MD
Overview
Dr. David Finke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Finke works at
Locations
Womens Care of Beverly Hills Medical Group8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 511, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finke is the most understanding, personable doctor I have met. In addition, he and his team are skilled surgeons. I would not trust my babies or C-sections to anyone else. Love, love, love Dr. Finke.
About Dr. David Finke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1912151184
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Finke works at
