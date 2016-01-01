Overview

Dr. David Fine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.



Dr. Fine works at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Golden Valley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.