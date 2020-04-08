Dr. David Filsoof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filsoof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Filsoof, MD

Dr. David Filsoof, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
MDVIP - Los Angeles, California8631 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 361-7302
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Filsoof is the best. He is caring and goes above and beyond. I appreciate the fact that I never have to wait. He listens and never rushes you. I feel lucky to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. David Filsoof, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861686354
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Dr. Filsoof has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filsoof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Filsoof using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Filsoof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Filsoof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filsoof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filsoof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filsoof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.