Dr. David Filippi, MD
Overview
Dr. David Filippi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCSF Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1180 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Filippi is very brilliant. He helped diagnosis my epilepsy and has an approach where he writes down everything the patient says so I felt heard. He helped me understand epilepsy and offered me comfort about the diagnosis. I still had to do some research on my own and discovered something called ER (extended release) medication as the Keppra I was on made me very dizzy, my insurance ended up covering the ER meds and it made such a huge difference in my life! I'm no longer dizzy and haven't had a seizure in 2.5 years. Dr. Filippi is a very smart guy and I got a second opinion and have met with 3 neurologists now and he's my favorite out of all 3 because he's honest, straight forward and really spends the extra time and effort. Whomever you see do research on your own, talk to others that have epilepsy and tell your doctor about your symptoms. Best wishes!
About Dr. David Filippi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1154347862
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Harvard
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filippi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filippi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filippi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filippi has seen patients for Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filippi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Filippi speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Filippi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filippi.
