Overview

Dr. David Fieleke, MD is a Dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.



Dr. Fieleke works at Cornerstone Dermatology & Surgery Group in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.