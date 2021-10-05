Overview

Dr. David Fiedler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Fiedler works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Hand Center in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.