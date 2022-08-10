Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Feuer, MD
Dr. David Feuer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Feuer, David Michael MD30 W 9th St Apt 5C, New York, NY 10011 Directions (516) 769-0156
Dr. Feuer has been super helpful. He's no-nonsense, extremely smart, and has really helped me to think differently about the issues confronting me in my life. He's been a godsend.
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1790023042
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.