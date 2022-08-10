See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. David Feuer, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Feuer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Feuer works at FEUER, DAVID MICHAEL MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Feuer, David Michael MD
    30 W 9th St Apt 5C, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 769-0156

Aug 10, 2022
Dr. Feuer has been super helpful. He's no-nonsense, extremely smart, and has really helped me to think differently about the issues confronting me in my life. He's been a godsend.
n — Aug 10, 2022
About Dr. David Feuer, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790023042
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feuer works at FEUER, DAVID MICHAEL MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Feuer’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

