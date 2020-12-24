Dr. Ferrone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ferrone, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ferrone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 808-6026
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor, very knowledgeable and experienced, and skilled
About Dr. David Ferrone, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
