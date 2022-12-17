Overview

Dr. David Ferriss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Wake Forest Univerisity School Of Medicine|Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Ferriss works at Borland-Groover Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Anal or Rectal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.