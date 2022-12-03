Dr. David Fermin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fermin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fermin, MD
Dr. David Fermin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from University of Minnesota (SOM) I 2006 and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Spectrum Health Hospitals Advanced Heart Failure Clinic2902 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Specturm Health Hospitals Heart and Lung Transplant Clinic330 Barclay Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very thorough, answered all of my questions
About Dr. David Fermin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1447442215
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University of Minnesota (SOM) I 2006
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Fermin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fermin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fermin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fermin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fermin has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fermin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fermin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fermin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.