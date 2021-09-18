Overview

Dr. David Fermelia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Fermelia works at CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL TOWERS in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.