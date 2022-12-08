Overview

Dr. David Ferachi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ferachi works at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.