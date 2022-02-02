See All Ophthalmologists in Flagstaff, AZ
Dr. David Felsted, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. 

Dr. Felsted works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Flagstaff in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Cottonwood, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flagstaff
    350 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 223-7527
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cottonwood
    270 S Candy Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 223-7528
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Great experience.emergency issue after surgery. Checked everything out and explained what was happening Dr Felsted was great !
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. David Felsted, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1467814830
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
