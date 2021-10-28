Overview

Dr. David Feldman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at LEVANDUSKY RONALD S MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.