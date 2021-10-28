Dr. David Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Feldman, MD
Dr. David Feldman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Ronald S Levandusky MD PC2 5th Ave Ste 6, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 473-6868
Clement E Marks Jr MD530 1st Ave Ste 4J, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3643
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr David is the best doctor in NYC, practically he saved my life. Good listener and interested, I was in bad situation, I was in darkness and he clarified everything, Dr David is the hope!
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Vincent's Hosptial & Medical Center
- St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center
- New York Methodist Hospital
- St George's University
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
