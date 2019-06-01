Overview

Dr. David Feinstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med.



Dr. Feinstein works at DAVID M FEINSTEIN MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.