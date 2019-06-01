Dr. David Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Feinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Feinstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Locations
1
Diabetes & Endocrinology Associates P A5232 Forest Ln Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (214) 964-0888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Feinstein for almost 25 years. He's always taken time to explain to me what my treatment options are. I trust him and I'm glad he's my doctor!
About Dr. David Feinstein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1609888965
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Western/St Michaels
- Toronto General Hospital
- Wellesley Hosp
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.