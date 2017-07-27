Dr. David Feinstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Feinstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Feinstein, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Locations
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinstein?
Great bed side manner, knowledgable & thorough. Dr Feinstein took his time with my appointment to fully explain in detail all aspects of my condition, I didn't feel rushed and all of my questions were answered in detail.
About Dr. David Feinstein, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1477568707
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Feinstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinstein speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.
