Overview

Dr. David Feiner, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Feiner works at Sports Medicine Institute in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.