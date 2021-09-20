Dr. David Feigenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feigenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Feigenblum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Feigenblum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Feigenblum works at
Locations
-
1
Galit Steinberg, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 903-2331Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
NJ Electrophysiology Assocs20 Prospect Ave Ste 615, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 903-0782
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feigenblum?
Dr. Feigenblum and his team recently performed cardiac ablation to stop the atrial flutter I was experiencing. The doctor is very good and kind and everything went perfectly. I was very fortunate to have him and his team take care of me, they were wonderful.
About Dr. David Feigenblum, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356357420
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- New York University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feigenblum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feigenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feigenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feigenblum works at
Dr. Feigenblum has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feigenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feigenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feigenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feigenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feigenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.