Overview

Dr. David Fefferman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Fefferman works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Woburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.