Dr. David Feazell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Feazell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Feazell works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA-Santa Monica, Pedicatrics2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 104, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 853-8598
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always takes his time to explain things and very attentive to details
About Dr. David Feazell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992932388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feazell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Feazell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Feazell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feazell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Feazell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feazell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feazell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feazell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.