Dr. David Fastenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fastenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fastenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. David Fastenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Fastenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Hauppauge Office600 Northern Blvd Ste 113, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0390
-
2
Hauppauge Office200 Motor Pkwy Ste A-2, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 234-5666
-
3
Rockville Centre Office64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 594-1010Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Riverhead Office47 Commerce Ave Ste 2, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 905-0666Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
5
Elmhurst Office9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 673-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fastenberg?
True professional! And caring personality!
About Dr. David Fastenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1336252626
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fastenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fastenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fastenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fastenberg works at
Dr. Fastenberg has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fastenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Fastenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fastenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fastenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fastenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.