Dr. David Fastenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Fastenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Fastenberg works at Long Island Vitreo Retinal Cons in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Riverhead, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hauppauge Office
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 113, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-0390
  2. 2
    Hauppauge Office
    200 Motor Pkwy Ste A-2, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 234-5666
  3. 3
    Rockville Centre Office
    64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 594-1010
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Riverhead Office
    47 Commerce Ave Ste 2, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 905-0666
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Elmhurst Office
    9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 673-8070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2022
    True professional! And caring personality!
    — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. David Fastenberg, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1336252626
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fastenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fastenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fastenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fastenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fastenberg has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fastenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Fastenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fastenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fastenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fastenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

