Dr. David Farnen, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Farnen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Locations
Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 740, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 866-9639Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has always been on time or early listens and explains things very thoroughly I have been seeing him since he started at cutting edge he has become more like family not just a doctor
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1730445164
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
