Overview

Dr. David Farnen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Farnen works at Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.