Overview

Dr. David Faris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Faris works at David A Faris MD in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.