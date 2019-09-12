See All Otolaryngologists in Bay City, MI
Dr. David Farber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bay City, MI. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med

Dr. Farber works at Ear Nose/Throat Allergy Center in Bay City, MI with other offices in West Branch, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David L. Farber MD PC
    1003 Mulholland St, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 894-2823
    565 Progress St, West Branch, MI 48661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 894-2823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Allergic Rhinitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 12, 2019
    Thank you for seeing my father on such short notice. I really liked how dr genuinely cared for his health and checked up so frequently. Thanks again.
    Jimmy Yaldo — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. David Farber, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farber has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

