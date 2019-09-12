Dr. David Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Farber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Farber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bay City, MI. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med
Locations
David L. Farber MD PC1003 Mulholland St, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-2823
- 2 565 Progress St, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 894-2823
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for seeing my father on such short notice. I really liked how dr genuinely cared for his health and checked up so frequently. Thanks again.
About Dr. David Farber, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farber has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.