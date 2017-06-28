Dr. David Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fang, MD
Overview
Dr. David Fang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Fang works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fang?
Friendly and through, managed to do my procedure the same day. I was not so impressed with the office décor or lack thereof, much of the furniture etc look a bit worse for the wear, although that is not how I pick a doctor. Did a good job of explaining what he was going to do and how.
About Dr. David Fang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174670657
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang works at
Dr. Fang has seen patients for Throat Pain, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.