Dr. David Fairweather, MD
Dr. David Fairweather, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Hunt Regional Medical Center and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
www.houstonsleevesurgeon.com13920 Osprey Ct Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 225-8075
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He was the surgeon at UTMB when I was a patient there possibly facing surgery. (I ended up not having to have it because my prayers were answered by mighty God!) this doctor is so down to earth and has amazing bedside manners! Answers questions and explains so clearly!! AWESOME doctor!
About Dr. David Fairweather, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- State University Of New York College At Oswego, Ny
Dr. Fairweather has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairweather accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairweather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fairweather has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fairweather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fairweather speaks Korean and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairweather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairweather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairweather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairweather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.