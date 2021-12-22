Dr. David Fairleigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairleigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fairleigh, MD
Overview
Dr. David Fairleigh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atmore, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Atmore Community Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Atmore401 Medical Park Dr, Atmore, AL 36502 Directions (850) 916-5526
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud3810 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 916-5525
Brewton1301 Belleville Ave, Brewton, AL 36426 Directions (850) 916-5527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Atmore Community Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love the way this Gentleman listens to me and does what it takes to make my pain bearable. Thank You Dr. Fairleigh.
About Dr. David Fairleigh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellow American Academy Of Disability Evaluating Physicians
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Anesthesiology|University Of Texas At Houston, Pain Management
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine, Internal Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fairleigh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairleigh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairleigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fairleigh works at
Dr. Fairleigh has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fairleigh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairleigh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairleigh.
