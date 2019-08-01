Overview

Dr. David Faber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Faber works at Rocky Mountain Retina Consultants in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.