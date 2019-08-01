Dr. David Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Faber, MD
Overview
Dr. David Faber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Retina Consultants4400 S 700 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-6019
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Faber has treated me since Dec of 2012 I have AMD and am able to read and watch TV due to his treatment. I am grateful to him every day. I find him kind and informative and recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. David Faber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1811990450
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- St Joseph's Hospital California
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faber has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.