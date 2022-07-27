See All Phlebologists in Duncansville, PA
Dr. David Faber, MD

Phlebology
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Faber, MD is a Phlebologist in Duncansville, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.

Dr. Faber works at Advanced Vein Care in Duncansville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Vein Care
    723 BROAD ST, Duncansville, PA 16635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 369-8040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Conemaugh Nason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2022
    This is truly a favorite office that I go to. I get excellent care. Everyone is kind, friendly, supportive, and helps me to feel better! I am so grateful for this office, I HIGHLY would recommend them ti anyone looking for this type of care!
    Alyssa C. — Jul 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Faber, MD
    About Dr. David Faber, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1073509287
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - York Hospital in York, PA|York Hospital In York, Pa
    Internship
    • Charleston Area Medical Center - General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Faber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Faber works at Advanced Vein Care in Duncansville, PA.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

