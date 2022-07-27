Dr. David Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Faber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Faber, MD is a Phlebologist in Duncansville, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Vein Care723 BROAD ST, Duncansville, PA 16635 Directions (267) 369-8040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
This is truly a favorite office that I go to. I get excellent care. Everyone is kind, friendly, supportive, and helps me to feel better! I am so grateful for this office, I HIGHLY would recommend them ti anyone looking for this type of care!
About Dr. David Faber, MD
- Phlebology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073509287
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - York Hospital in York, PA|York Hospital In York, Pa
- Charleston Area Medical Center - General Hospital
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Dr. Faber works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.