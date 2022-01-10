Dr. David Ewing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ewing, MD
Dr. David Ewing, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Amberwell Atchison, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany, Mosaic Medical Center Maryville and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Mosaic Neurology Albany705 N College St, Albany, MO 64402 Directions (816) 271-8182
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Neurology105 Far West Dr Ste 201, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 271-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Atchison
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center - Albany
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
- Wright Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My father has been seeing Dr. Ewing for several years. Just recently I had to begin taking him to his appointments. I have found that Dr. Ewing is great with my father. He really listens when to him and always tells us the truth even if it's not what we want to hear. He talks to my father in a way that he can understand and I truely appreciate that. Wonderful doctor!
About Dr. David Ewing, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University Ks School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Ewing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewing has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.
