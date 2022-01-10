Overview

Dr. David Ewing, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Amberwell Atchison, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany, Mosaic Medical Center Maryville and Wright Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ewing works at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Pain Management in Albany, MO with other offices in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.