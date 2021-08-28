See All Otolaryngologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. David Evans, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Evans, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Evans works at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat
    1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 700, Sacramento, CA 95815 (916) 736-3399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Awesome doctor.
    Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. David Evans, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1346243011
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

