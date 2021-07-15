See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. David Etzioni, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Etzioni, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Etzioni, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Etzioni works at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Anorectal Abscess and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Abscess
Anorectal Abscess
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Anorectal Abscess
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Etzioni?

Jul 15, 2021
Fantastic doc!!! Was my surgeon for colon cancer and I feel like I got the Best! Was very pleased with my treatment and I am an RN who has worked with many surgeons over many (too many to count) years. I am tough on them and couldn't find anything bad to say in this case. So glad he is the one I ended up with.
Judy A Conklin — Jul 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Etzioni, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Etzioni, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Etzioni to family and friends

Dr. Etzioni's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Etzioni

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Etzioni, MD.

About Dr. David Etzioni, MD

Specialties
  • Surgical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1144373176
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Minnesota
Fellowship
Residency
  • U.C.L.A.|Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Residency
Internship
  • UCLA
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Etzioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etzioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Etzioni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Etzioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Etzioni works at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Etzioni’s profile.

Dr. Etzioni has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Anorectal Abscess and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etzioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Etzioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etzioni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etzioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etzioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.