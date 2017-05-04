Dr. David Ettinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ettinger, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ettinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Ettinger works at
Locations
David J Ettinger MD3359 Kemp Rd Ste 200, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 429-7307
Soin Medical Center3535 Pentagon Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 702-4470
Kettering Medical Center3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8633
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I "interviewed" a few plastic surgeons in the greater Dayton area before scheduling with Dr Ettinger for a tummy tuck in May 2015. He has a wonderful personality, made me feel comfortable & at ease. His office staff were delightful & very helpful. I had a few concerns during my recovery period and he always responded in a timely manner. My only regret is not doing it years earlier! I highly recommend Dr Ettinger!
About Dr. David Ettinger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ettinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ettinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ettinger works at
Dr. Ettinger has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Cancer and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ettinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ettinger.
