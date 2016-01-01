See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. David Estrada, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Estrada, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Estrada works at MCLA Psychiatric Medical Group in Glendale, CA with other offices in Norwalk, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Golden State Behavioral
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-0340
    Dsh Metropolitan
    11401 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA 90650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 863-7011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Estrada, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861453722
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Estrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

