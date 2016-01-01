Dr. David Estrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Estrada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Estrada, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Estrada works at
Golden State Behavioral1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 240-0340
Dsh Metropolitan11401 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA 90650 Directions (562) 863-7011
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861453722
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrada speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.