Dr. David Estin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Estin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Estin works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Toms River)530 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 222-8866
-
2
Neurosurgeons of NJ121 State Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Estin. I've had two cervical spine herniation surgery's, about 4 years apart. He was a professional surgeon who did his very best both times I needed surgery. Tip: Go with a list of questions. There is no doubt in my mind that I would return to him again if needed !
About Dr. David Estin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598726283
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U/New England Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Estin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.