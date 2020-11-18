Dr. David Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Esposito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Esposito, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Dr. Esposito works at
Locations
Milford Vascular Institute20 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 882-8346Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
West Haven687 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 774-3174
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was the best visit I had with a Doctor. The girls at the desk when you check in were so friendly so professional got a very warm welcomed. Kayla the medical assistant was a doll what a great personality I felt so welcomed the technician that gave me my test was so professional so friendly and so informative and Dr. Esposito there are no words to describe what a great Doctor he is so friendly so professional explained everything to me in a way I can understand the best Doctor I have ever went to. This was my first visit and I can’t wait to go back. Everyone makes you feel so welcomed. If you need a Vascular Surgeon this is the Doctor. Thank you all be safe and God Bless you all!
About Dr. David Esposito, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Cook Co Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esposito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esposito works at
Dr. Esposito has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esposito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.