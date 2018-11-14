Overview

Dr. David Eskind, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Eskind works at St. Thomas Medical Group in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.