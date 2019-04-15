Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Epstein, DO
Overview
Dr. David Epstein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Progressive Medical Center4646 N Shallowford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions
Progressive Medical Center-Peachtree City Office525 Westpark Dr Ste 100, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 716-2680
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was treated by Dr Epstein for depression. I found him at the walshinstitute.org website. After a phone discussion at no cost we learned about the Walsh Protocol for managing mood disorders with nutrition. I had read the book by Dr Walsh - Nutrient Power. Dr Epsteins knowledge and familiarity with Dr Walsh's work was reassuring. Following labs and questionnaire we were given recommendations on supplements. The process was easy and the results were excellent. I highly recommend!
About Dr. David Epstein, DO
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
