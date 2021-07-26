Overview

Dr. David Epstein, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Adult And Pediatric Urology Of Hunterdon in Bedminster, NJ with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ and Sparta, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.