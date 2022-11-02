Overview

Dr. David Engle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Engle works at HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.