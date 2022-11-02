Dr. David Engle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Engle, MD
Overview
Dr. David Engle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Locations
HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons201 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6233Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Women Cancer and Surgical Specialist Center80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 202, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-4280Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday2:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Engle was my physician and he was truly instrumental in finding the right regimen of Chemo to combat my tumors. His dedication to his work is exemplary. Thanks for working with me and God Bless you and your family.
About Dr. David Engle, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487611760
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Iowa
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Lyon College
Dr. Engle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engle has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Engle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.